Local doctor weighs in on how to reduce pain from sunburn

ST. LOUIS- Did you overdo it in the sun for the 4th of July holiday weekend? Do you perhaps have a sunburn?

Family medicine physician with SSM Depaul Hospital Dr. Mihiret Belihusays sometimes people don't take sunburn as seriously as they should, blistering skin means you have a second-degree sunburn.

He suggested to avoid the sun, cool showers or baths, moisturize, use hydrocortisone cream, aspirin or ibuprofen to help reduce any swelling, redness, and discomfort.

Belihusays also says, drinking extra water when you are sunburned, helps prevent dehydration.