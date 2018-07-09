Neighbors, collectors swing by Tower Tee auction for piece of history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, MO - One by one, part of St. Louis history was auctioned off Monday. Tower Tee, beloved for its golf course, driving range, and batting cages has closed its doors. On Monday, the public got a chance to take home some memories from there.

Heege Road between Laclede Station and Mackenzie was busy much of Monday as neighbors and collectors came to say goodbye and get a good buy at the Tower Tee auction.

The Lotz family has run this golfing destination in the Affton area for 55 years, first opening in 1963. Since then scores of St. Louisans have swung a baseball bat in the batting cages or a golf club at the mini golf or life-sized golf course.

But the facility was on rented land and Virginia based Tegna has a contract, pending zoning approval with St. Louis County, with McBride/Berra. Those companies plan to build 150 homes on the 27-acre site.

So Monday, everything, and anything went for sale at a public auction, from golf balls and clubs to lawn mowers. Even the Statue of Liberty from the miniature golf course was up for grabs. She sold for $4,400.