ST. LOUIS - Yoko is a 3.5-year-old terrier mix. He's fairly new, but staffers at the Metro East Humane Society said he's a very sweet dog.

He enjoys running around and playing, and loves any and all affection.

Yoko is a little shy at first, content to just sit and take in sights and sounds, but once he warms up to you he won't leave your side.

Staffers think he would do best in a calm home.

You can visit Yoko at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.