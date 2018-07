Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Divorce can increase a person's risk of running out of assets in retirement.

Attorney Jonathan Marks discussed how a recent study showed that single women seem to be the exception when it comes to that increased risk.

Marks said often the woman keeping the house is what can lead her to being better off in her retirement.

