South County landmark Tower Tee public auction today

SOUTH COUNTY, Mo. - Monday, July 9 Tower Tee Golf will be auctioning off everything on the property at 10a.m.

Tower Tee opened its doors in 1963 and closed Sunday night. Generations of families have hit golf balls on the driving range there and baseballs in their batting cages.

The auction includes some of the more iconic items like the miniature golf statues of the gorilla, giraffe, rhino, and the statue of liberty. It also includes other more practical items like golf equipment, lawn, garden items, and countertops are up for sale.

The plans for the land moving forward is to redevelop it into a 150 home subdivision.