St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase screens work of local residents

ST. LOUIS - The 18th Annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase kicks off this weekend. The showcase runs July 13-15 and July 20-22 at Washington University.

The event shows films written, edited, directed or produced by St. Louis residents. There are 106 films included in this year's festival.

Conor B. Lewis and Zack Johnson wrote and directed their film, "Dirty Laundry: The Asbestos Documentary," which is being showcased Sunday, July 15 at 3:15 p.m.

Lewis and Johnson shared some of their film and the inspiration behind their years of work.

For more information on the event visit www.cinemastlouis.org.