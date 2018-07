Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The prestigious Sistine Chapel Choir, also known as the Pope’s Choir, is coming to perform in the United States for the first time ever in its 1,500 year history.

The world's oldest choir performs in St. Louis Monday, July 9 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre at 7p.m.

The choir, which is made up of both men and boys across all vocal ranges, draws its name from the Catholic church located within the small region of Vatican City in Italy.