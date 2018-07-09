Webster Groves woman gets kidney transplant, and inspires others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - A FOX 2 viewer donated his kidney to a stranger after seeing our story about a Webster Groves woman who needed one. Back in January, FOX 2 told you about Maria Boyle, who was driving around with a sticker on her car that said: "share your spare." After seeing the story, a local father of three immediately called Boyle and said he wanted to donate.

Jeremy Brown was just a few weeks away from his surgery date when Boyle, who had been on the waiting list for two years, received a call that a kidney was ready for her and she needed to get to the hospital immediately. Brown told her to go and receive the kidney and said he would donate hers to a stranger in her honor.

Recently, Brown underwent the surgery and gave his kidney to a stranger in need.