13th Annual Let Them Eat Art Friday in Maplewood

ST. LOUIS- If you can't be in France this weekend to celebrate Bastille day, you're in luck. Maplewood is hosting a Bastille day bash called Let Them Eat Art Friday, July 13.

Maplewood's whimsical tribute to Bastille Day includes over 50 artists, music, entertainment and food drink. The main stage headliner is Hobo Cane featuring Javier Mendoza.

Chris Bolyard, owner of Bolyard's Meat & Provisions made up one of Bolyard`s lamb gyros that will be offered at Let Them Eat Art. The recipe includes roasted Missouri Pasture Raised lamb (from Newman Farm in Myrtle, Missouri) with house made curry, French feta, tzatziki, and pita bread.

The event runs from 6 until 11p.m.