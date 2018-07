ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Blues announced Tuesday that they have signed St. Louis native Patrick Maroon to a one-year contract worth $1.75 million. Maroon, 30, was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

Maroon grew up in Oakville and went to Oakville High School. He played for the St. Louis Bandits of the North American Hockey League and has played in seven NHL seasons.