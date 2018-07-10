Bommarito Automotive and FOX 2 working to stop distracted driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, Mo. -Each day in the United States, over 8 people are killed and 1,161 injured in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver.

Distracted driving activities include things like using a cell phone, texting, and eating. These distractions can increase the chance of a motor vehicle crash.

The Bommarito Automotive Group has joined FOX 2 in raising awareness about the dangers of cell phone use while driving. Download an app to disable your phone over 10MPH and take the pledge to stop distracted driving.