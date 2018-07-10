× Call for blood donors in honor of Sgt. Jon Brough

BELLEVILLE Mo. – Blood supply is low during the summer months, and a retired police sergeant wants to remind people to please give the gift of life.

Jon Brough was shot in the line of duty nearly 12 years ago continues to say thank you for the blood that helped save his life.

July 10, he will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Quail Club in Belleville. The drive runs from 2-7p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, but if you’d like to make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use the sponsor code “QuailClub.”