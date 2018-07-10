Financial troubles beset East St. Louis Library District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS – The East St. Louis Library Board of Trustees dealing with a big problem. The air conditioner continues to shut down and the library district doesn't have the money to fix it or the leaks in the ceiling.

Despite all that, three of the Library Board Trustee members decided to spend taxpayers’ dollars to go to a conference in New Orleans.

I confronted one of those who went on this trip but she didn't want to say very much about it.

The head of the Board of Trustees says she would not go and would not consider going in the face of all the financial challenges the district has.

The East St. Louis Library system just has one building.