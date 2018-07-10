× Imo’s family donates $10,000 to Crime Stoppers to honor fallen driver

ST. LOUIS, MO — An Imo’s Pizza delivery driver was shot in the neck on July 4, 2018 while he was making a delivery in south St. Louis City. Dave Matthews, 31, died from his injuries Saturday morning. The Imo’s family has announced that they will donate $10,000 in honor of Matthews to St. Louis Regional Crime Stoppers.

Matthews was delivering a pizza just before midnight in the 3900 block of Potomac in Tower Grove South where he was shot several times and rushed to the hospital. Police have not identified a possible suspect.

“We are completely saddened by the loss of one of their employees. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Matthews,” says Carl Imo, President of Imo’s Pizza in a statement.

Visitation services will be on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Michael Funeral Home (5930 Southwest Avenue) with the funeral scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m.