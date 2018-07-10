Loews Hotel groundbreaking marks ‘new milestone’ in Ballpark Village Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The Cardinals celebrate another milestone in phase two of Ballpark Village Tuesday.

Groundbreaking takes place on the new eight-story Live by Loews Hotel on at 11a.m., Cardinals Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith will emcee the program.

The mixed-use dining and entertainment district $65 million hotel plans to open in 2020. It as hopes to bring upscale hospitality experience to the corner of 8th and Clark.

It is a part of the 260 million dollar phase two of Ballpark Village, which held its own groundbreaking December 2017.