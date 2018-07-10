× Money Saver- Dress up like a cow to get Chick-fil-A freebie!

ST. LOUIS- Time to dress “utterly” crazy in exchange for some free food at Chick- Fil -A, July 10 is Dress Like A Cow Day.

When you wear your best cow apparel to your favorite Chick-Fil-A you’ll receive a free entree.

There is no need for a full head to hoof apparel, any sort of cow apparel will land you free food.

Over 2,200 locations are participating in the giveaway, and the restaurants will be offering the free food on from opening until 7 p.m.