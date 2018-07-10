Multiple shootings in St. Louis overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating three separate shootings in the City of St. Louis in a matter of hours leaves one person dead and two others hurt Tuesday morning.

The first of the three shootings was a murder on Bailey street in north St. Louis in the Fairground Neighborhood. Police received the call around 9:15p.m. Monday night.

Authorities say a 41-year-old man was found shot outside on the pavement. Investigators tell FOX 2 the man was alive when he was taken from the scene and for a time was listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

We were later told the hospital called police a short time later saying the man had died.

Then a little more than three hours later just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday police were called to west Fairfax Court for a shooting in the Vandeventer Neighborhood.

Investigators tell FOX 2 a man in his 50`s was found shot outside were several shell casings found in the area. The man was rushed to the local hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

About thirty minutes later just after 1a.m. police rushed to East John and North 20th in the College Hill area for another shooting.

Officers discovered a man in his 20`s who had been shot inside of a car. He was taken to a hospital where police say he is stable and is expected to pull through.

Homicide detectives are working the murder on Bailey street. While the shootings are being handled at the district level.

According to authorites none of the shooting appears to be related.