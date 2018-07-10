Muny documentary at St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Muny has been a part of St. Louis life for generations. This summer marks the 100th season that The Muny has presented top-notch musical theater outdoors in Forest Park. The film 'The Best of Us,' airing at the 18th Annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase this weekend, pays tribute to this world-renowned institution on that significant anniversary, featuring dozens of interviews with actors, performers, craftspeople, and audience members, and providing rare glimpses backstage.

Kathy Bratkowski, director of "The Best of Us: 100 Seasons of Muny Magic," and Kwofe Coleman, director of marketing and communications for The Muny, visit Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss the film.

The event shows films written, edited, directed, or produced by St. Louis residents. There are 106 films included in this year's festival.

The showcase, sponsored by the nonprofit Cinema St. Louis, runs from July 13-15 and July 20-22 at Washington University.

For more information on the event visit www.cinemastlouis.org.