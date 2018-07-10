× Police need public’s help in identifying burglary suspect

SUNSET HILLS – The Sunset Hills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a burglary suspect.

The suspect is a white male with short strawberry-blonde hair. He is about 5’9″. He was seen wearing a blue button down shirt with an insignia on the upper left side, dark pants and black flip flops.

He entered an apartment in the 12700 block of Village Circle Drive in the Friendship Village Sunset Hills complex and stole items of jewelry.