Popular Greek restaurant to close because of staff shortage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, MO - The owners of The Greek Kitchen in Ellisville said they are closing their restaurant because they can't find enough staff to run it. They said business is booming but that there's a lack of wait staff in the area.

The owners said other restaurants in West County are experiencing the same problem. They said it's become such an issue that they received an email from the West County Chamber of Commerce this week saying the chamber wanted to schedule a meeting to help.

The couple said they plan to open the restaurant in another area of the metro area after they take some vacation time. They will close their doors this Saturday after the dinner rush.