ST. LOUIS- Schnucks is voluntarily recalling ground beef and bratwurst.

Meat packages that were sold Monday, July 10 at Dardenne Prairie store on Highway-K are being recalled.

Officials say the product may contain portions of a meat packaging clip.

If you bought the affected ground beef or bratwurst, you can take it back to the store for a full refund or exchange.