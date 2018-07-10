Temporary solution agreed to with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assistance to De Soto Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, MO - The main question residents wanted to know is why the city council couldn’t use money to raise the pay of current officers in the department.

They never got that answer and their frustrations showed on their faces.

$7,862.82 that will be getting paid to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will go towards a lieutenant to oversee the De Soto officers that are currently left behind.

Residents say they can’t thank Jefferson County enough for stepping in, but they are wondering why the council couldn’t fix this problem on their own.

Concerned residents I spoke with say they are not only worried about the state of their police department but response times to their problems if the department is dissolved.

This is just a temporary fix and the city will only continue to pay until help is no longer needed.