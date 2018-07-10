‘Uranus Fudge Factory’ packed with tourists passing through Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ROBERT, MO — You can't miss the signs if you drive two hours south of St. Louis on I-44. The Uranus Fudge Factory is a popular tourist trap that has some snickering and many stopping for a treat. There is chocolate everywhere.

"It is constant. Non-stop. We pack fudge all day, every day," said Uranus Fudge Factory General Manager Tina Elliott. "We have 16 different flavors of fudge."

You can also pick up a memento from your trip to Uranus. There are branded t-shirts, hats, sunglasses, etc everywhere. They say it has become a destination.

"People come here to see us. We opened up on July 2, 2015, and are celebrating our third birthday," said Uranus Fudge Factory General Manager Tina Elliott. "Uranus has been here since the year 2000. But, it took off when the fudge factory opened."

The Uranus Fudge Factory is located at 1400 Highway Z in St. Robert, Missouri. Learn more: UranusMissouri.com