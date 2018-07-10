Wellston grocery store shooting caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, Mo. – The North County Police Cooperative is investigating a shooting that was captured on store surveillance cameras.

According to police, the shooting occurred Monday night at the Wellston Food Market, located in the 6200 block of Page Avenue.

The suspect was wearing a black hat, a red shirt with a large portrait of Marilyn Monroe on the front, and what appeared to be a neck brace.

He met up with a shorter man also in a red shirt, they went outside and quickly got into a disagreement. The taller man pulled out a gun and fired. The victim was struck in the back and fell to the floor of the store. Cameras captured the shooting from all angles.

“Pretty surprised, cause I come to this store every morning to go to work; pretty shocking,” said customer Turrence Sails.

It was quiet outside the store Tuesday afternoon. A piece of police tape was the only evidence of what happened last night.

“It’s not scary because you used to it, cause there’s always is something happening up here,” said customer Brenda Shepard.

In November, police arrested a man after he allegedly threw an explosive device at them and it went off in the store’s parking lot. No one was hurt. Police were pursuing that man because they said he was on the violent offenders’ list.

“A shooting anywhere, anywhere in St. Louis or outside of St. Louis is bad,” said customer Pat Anderson. “The killing has got to stop.”

At last report, the victim was listed in critical condition but expected to survive. Police said they consider the suspect armed and dangerous.