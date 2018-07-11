Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY…JULY 12, 2018

Still a nice pull back in the humidity today…still Summer…92 for the high…but feeling okay…the humidity will start to squeeze back in late day and into tonight…Then its all back again Friday and over the weekend…partly sunny, hot and humid…each day will bring a few thunderstorms…lets watch the sky…no all day rains….Signs of slightly cooler weather by the middle of next week and still think late July and August will turn a little cooler.