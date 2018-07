Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - "Humans of St. Louis" is a project that has been sharing photos of people around St. Louis on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Co-founder and lead storyteller of "Humans of St. Louis", Lindy Drew, wants to take the project further and publish a book.

Drew said showing the faces of St. Louis and sharing people's stories is important, but said she will need the help of a lot of people to complete the book.

For more information and how to help visit www.HumansOfSTL.org.