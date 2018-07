Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fans of 'Jersey Boys' can catch the musical at The Muny through Monday, July 16.

Mark Ballas, Bobby Conte Thornton, Nicolas Dromard, and Keith Hines perform the roles of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the show. They visited Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss what it's like to be on the Muny stage and performed a song as well.

For more information on the show visit www.muny.org.