× Man found in East St.Louis with multiple gunshot wounds

EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. – East St. Louis police are investigating a shooting in the city’s neighborhood.

Officers responded to an emergency call in the 500 block of 47th Street in East St Louis around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, police said.

He was taken to the hospital but his condition is not known.

No arrests have been made.