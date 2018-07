× Man shot in chest in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS- A man was shot early Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:40a.m. in an unknown location.

Authorities say someone walked up to a 24-year-old man who was in his car and shot him in the chest. The victim was then able to drive to his grandmother’s home on Clara Avenue at Clemens Avenue

There is no word on his condition or any suspects at this time.