McCaskill raises more than $4 million for re-election bid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill says she’s raised more than $4 million for her re-election campaign in recent months.

Her campaign on Wednesday announced McCaskill raised more than $4.3 million from April through June. She has roughly $12.2 million in cash to spend. Her campaign didn’t immediately provide how much she spent last quarter.

McCaskill likely will face Republican state Attorney General Josh Hawley in November. Hawley has trailed McCaskill in fundraising in the past, but he’s getting some help from President Donald Trump. According to an invitation posted to a county Republican website, Trump is scheduled to attend a July 24 fundraiser for Hawley in Kansas City.

Hawley’s campaign has not yet released its latest campaign finance report, which is due Sunday.