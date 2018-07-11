More than $2 trillion in home loans guaranteed by VA program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The US Department of Veterans Affairs' home loan program has guaranteed over 23 million home loans worth more than $2 trillion.

Jeffrey London, director of the VA Home Loan program, said among those eligible for the loans are active duty service members after 90 days of service, and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Others are available for the loans as well. The VA wants to make sure those who are eligible for the loans are aware of the programs and the benefits.

More information about the program and who is eligible is available at www.benefits.va.gov.