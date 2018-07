× Motorcyclist killed on I-55

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – The Illinois State Police is reporting a motorcyclist was killed on I-55 southbound in St. Clair County Wednesday around 1:20 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist came upon traffic stopped on the interstate, served, causing him to rear-end a vehicle. The driver was ejected.

The 52-year-old Tichnor, Arkansas man was airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.