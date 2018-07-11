Murder charge filed in Cedar Hill standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR HILL, MO - A Jefferson County man has been charged following a five-hour standoff with police and SWAT that started Wednesday morning around 6 a.m.

Officers say he was standing over the body of a dead woman on his porch.

Late Thursday afternoon prosecutors charged 62-year-old Steven Treece with 1st-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators say a husband and wife lived in the home where the deadly incident occurred.

“When the news hit me it was devastating and shocking, we don’t have things like this in the neighborhood,” Justin Colpert.

Some Jefferson County residents say they can’t believe what happened after police responded to their neighbors’ home in the 8400 block of Eastview.

We are told dozens of residents heard gunshots and one resident was reportedly confronted by the gunman who pointed a gun at her. The woman then went back to her house and called 911.

“I thought it was fireworks, you know, cause everyone was still shooting them off around here,” said Karl Attnning.

When investigators arrived at the home they found Treece standing over a woman's body on the porch of his home. Residents say the couple was married.

“It hit home, I spent most of my childhood in this house or either in their house. When I heard what happened, I had no words, nothing to describe this tragedy,” said Colpert.

The woman's body had been on the porch at the feet of the Treece for more than five hours during a standoff with police. We are told the man also pointed a gun at officers forcing police to duck for cover.

“You don’t expect things like this in your neighborhood. We are a community that is trying to cope and deal what happened,” said Colpert.

The SWAT team was able to convince Treece to surrender peacefully around 11:15 a.m., but it still leaves residents and investigators with more questions than answers.

“Sending prayers to his family, hope he gets the help he needs. Someone in their right mind would not do something like this, he needs help, glad he finally surrendered.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased woman.

Steve Treece is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.