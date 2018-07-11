Man in custody as Jefferson County standoff ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR HILL, Mo. - Jefferson County authorities have a man in custody following an hours-long standoff Wednesday morning in Cedar Hill.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 8400 block of Eastview at around 5:30 a.m. They encountered a man holding a firearm when they arrived on the scene. They also spotted the lifeless body of a woman on the front porch. Police said the man pointed a gun at them during the encounter.

Sheriff Dave Marshak confirmed through Twitter that SWAT was called to the home in the Cedar Hill Lakes area after the confrontation at around 7:30 a.m.

According to a neighbor, there had been trouble at that house in the past. He said a man and woman lived there with their son and the man's children. The neighbor said he believed the son was the source of the trouble.

Just before 11:15 a.m., Marshak tweeted that the person inside the home had been taken into custody without incident.