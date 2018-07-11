Man in custody as Jefferson County standoff ends

Posted 8:08 am, July 11, 2018, by and , Updated at 11:16AM, July 11, 2018

CEDAR HILL, Mo. - Jefferson County authorities have a man in custody following an hours-long standoff Wednesday morning in Cedar Hill.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 8400 block of Eastview at around 5:30 a.m. They encountered a man holding a firearm when they arrived on the scene.  They also spotted the lifeless body of a woman on the front porch.  Police said the man pointed a gun at them during the encounter.

Sheriff Dave Marshak confirmed through Twitter that SWAT was called to the home in the Cedar Hill Lakes area after the confrontation at around  7:30 a.m.

According to a neighbor, there had been trouble at that house in the past. He said a man and woman lived there with their son and the man's children. The neighbor said he believed the son was the source of the trouble.

Just before 11:15 a.m., Marshak tweeted that the person inside the home had been taken into custody without incident.

Kevin S. Held July 11, 201811:16 am

Kevin S. Held July 11, 201811:12 am

Authorities say they have a man in custody.

Joe Millitzer July 11, 20189:35 am

Joe Millitzer July 11, 20189:16 am