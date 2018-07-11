Small plane crash lands on I-55 near Lincoln, Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. – A small aircraft has made an emergency landing on the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 just north of Lincoln, Illinois.

Illinois State Police are on the scene of the incident which occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say one lane of traffic is open in the northbound lanes, and are urging motorists to seek alternative routes in the area. They did not say how long traffic will be affected.

It wasn’t immediately known what type of aircraft landed on the interstate, nor if anyone has been injured.

Update 4:01 p.m.: Left lane still closed. The @FAANews has arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/JUKd22VJvQ — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) July 11, 2018

The Illinois State Police report an emergency plane landing on Northbound I-55 in Logan County. The plane landed at Mile Post 133, near Lawndale and between Lincoln and Atlanta. Traffic is reduced to one lane. It is unknown how long traffic will be affected. — Sportsradio1450 WFMB (@Sportsradio1450) July 11, 2018

BREAKING: A small plane has crashed on I-55, near Lincoln. More to come.https://t.co/Ju6rTzN65Q — FOX Illinois (@foxillinois) July 11, 2018