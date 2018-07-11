Small plane crash lands on I-55 near Lincoln, Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. – A small aircraft has made an emergency landing on the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 just north of Lincoln, Illinois.
Illinois State Police are on the scene of the incident which occurred Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say one lane of traffic is open in the northbound lanes, and are urging motorists to seek alternative routes in the area. They did not say how long traffic will be affected.
It wasn’t immediately known what type of aircraft landed on the interstate, nor if anyone has been injured.