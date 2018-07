Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 18th Annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase is set to show a variety of films beginning Friday, July 13. The showcase runs from July 13-15 and July 20-22 at Washington University.

Rusty Fairwood and Clark Fairwood are actors in one of the films being shown at the event, "East Plains: Get Out." The pair shared details about the film, which screens Friday, July 13 at 9:15 p.m.

For more information visit: http://www.cinemastlouis.org