St. Louis man charged in drug, firearm bust

ST. LOUIS – Police conducting a search of a suspected drug dealer’s home discovered several guns, as well as thousands of dollars in cash and high amounts of fentanyl.

According to a probable cause statement, an officer executed a search on Larry Weeden’s home. The officer found five firearms in Weeden’s bedroom and a sixth gun on top of a kitchen cabinet.

Police also located approximately 4 ounces of suspected ecstasy, 1.5 pounds of fentanyl, and over $45,000 in cash.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Weeden with six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Police said Weeden has a criminal history involving drug possession, unlawful use of a weapon, and even robbery in one instance.