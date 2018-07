Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The UniverSoul Circus is celebrating its 25th year of shows with new acts from all around the world. UniverSoul Circus is coming to St. Louis July 12-22 at the Downtown Dome Tailgater's Lot on Broadway.

Ringmaster Duane Davis said the show continues to grow and he is proud to be a part of something as special as UniverSoul Circus.

For more details and ticket information visit www.UniverSoulCircus.com.