Camp offers opportunities for children with sickle cell disease

ST. LOUIS - Camp Crescent is a camp specifically designed for children who have sickle cell disease. This year's camp runs from July 16-19.

Mark Burrow is a camp participant, and he said the best part of camp is being with other kids like him and learning what his body is capable of despite having sickle cell disease.

Burrow's mother, Tywana Burrow, said she's comfortable knowing there is trained staff watching the kids 24 hours a day.

For more information about the camp visit www.STLouisChildrens.org/CampCrescent.