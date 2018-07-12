× Cedar Hill shooter contemplated killing victim for months, according to police

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – Details are coming in about a murder in quiet Cedar Hill neighborhood that turned into a five-hour standoff. When authorities arrived, they found Steven Treece, 62, standing over a Donna Treece’s body on the porch of his house. He is now charged with 1st-degree murder, armed criminal action and 2 counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

A witness tells police that she heard a gunshot in the 8400 block of East View Wednesday morning. When she looked outside she saw Treece standing over his wife and firing a handgun at her. He then pointed the firearm at the witness.

Officers arrived at the scene a short time later. They say Treece pointed a gun at them when they tried to make contact. That is what sparked a standoff that included the SWAT team that lasted several hours.

Police say that Treece admitted to shooting the victim multiple times and killing her. He told investigators that he had been thinking about killing her for two months.

