Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…JULY 13, 2018
Summer weather is back and hanging around for a few days…
Friday and over the weekend…partly sunny, hot and humid…each day will bring a few thunderstorms…lets watch the sky…no all day rains….the focus Saturday and Sunday and into Monday…severe weather will be limited…but expect areas of very heavy rain and intense lightning. Signs of slightly cooler weather by the middle of next week and still think late July and August will turn a little cooler.
Friday the 13th coming up…be careful!