ST. LOUIS – Florissant Missouri police are asking for your help to find a 41-year-old man. Benjamin Skinner left a home in the 2000 block of Thunderbird Ave. He was last seen around 8:45pm. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and black crocs shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000