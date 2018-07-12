How to find out if your antique items are trash or treasure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS - Mid Rivers Mall will be hosting its Senior Day event Friday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The marketing director of Mid Rivers Mall, Sean Phillips, said the event includes line dancing, book club, and more.

One thing people can do is take items from their home to an expert who will assess what the items are worth.

Shirley Denninghamm is an expert who joined us this morning from the consignment shop Design on a Dime. She shared how Design on a Dime determines what a person's items are worth.

For more details visit www.ShopMidRiversMall.com/TrashorTreasure.