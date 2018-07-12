× McCaskill: DEA failed as opioids flowed into Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says federal drug enforcement officials didn’t hold major drug distributors accountable while prescription opioids flowed into Missouri between 2012 and 2017.

McCaskill released a report Wednesday that she says found three major distributors reported wildly different numbers of suspicious shipments of opioids to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. She says the federal agency didn’t use its authority to issue immediate suspension orders to stop the distributors from making questionable shipments.

The Kansas City Star reports that DEA spokesman Rusty Payne says the agency increased its drug diversion squads from 46 in 2012 to 77 currently to stem the opioid crisis. He says the agency started 1,500 cases and made nearly 2,000 arrests in opioid cases in the last seven years.

