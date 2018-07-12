Missouri’s 20 safest cities of 2018

The Gateway Arch and St. Louis, Missouri Skyline.

ST. LOUIS – SafeWise released its list of the 20 safest cities in Missouri.

SafeWise looked over 2016 FBI crime report statistics and population data. It  then calculated the rate of crimes per every 1,000 people in a city to determine the top 20 safest cities.

According to SafeWise the 20 safest cities in Missouri include:

  1. Portageville
  2. Chaffee
  3. Carl Junction
  4. Pleasant Hill
  5. Greenwood
  6. Manchester
  7. Palmyra
  8. Parkville
  9. Glendale
  10. Town and Country
  11. Ballwin
  12. Cottleville
  13. Peculiar
  14. Seneca
  15. Ladue
  16. Battlefield
  17. Moberly
  18. Eureka
  19. Savannah
  20. Bethany

SafeWise added that cities that did not meet the identified population thresholds or that did not submit a complete crime report to the FBI for their records were not included in the ranking system for this list.

To see the population and crime rates per 1,000 people in the cities on the list go to www.safewise.com.

 

 