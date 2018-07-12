Nude burglary suspect had been released from prison the day before, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FULTON, Mo. – A Fulton, Missouri man arrested for burglarizing homes is well-known to police.

Authorities said 30-year-old Thomas Seay just got out of the state prison system Wednesday and he’s already back behind bars.

The burglaries happened early Thursday morning in a Fulton neighborhood.

The resident of one home said he looked out on his back porch and saw Seay trying to get inside his house. The homeowner scared him off. Seay, who was suspected of being intoxicated, left behind his underwear, a knife, a ball cap, and some shorts.

“It was more alarming than anything,” said Matthew Allen, who lives across the street. “It was like, ‘you don’t see that every day.’”

The next stop was the Allen family home. Sixteen-year-old Matthew and his 18-year-old brother were in the living room when Matthew said Seay entered the house completely naked.

“It was kind of nerve-wracking because what just happened,” Allen said.

The brothers told the suspect to get out. By now police had arrived and chased Seay down to the area behind a McDonald’s restaurant, where Seay was arrested. A woman who knows Seay and wished to remain anonymous described him as a good man.

“He’s a good guy, he loves his kids. I wish he’d go to treatment and get a chance; he really needs a chance,” she said.

Police indicated Seay was released from the department of corrections Wednesday and apparently celebrated a little too much.

“Sometimes when people are under the influence of some substances, one of the side effects to that is they may get too hot and start stripping off their clothes. It happens,” said Fulton Police Lt. Bill Ladwig.

No one was hurt in the early morning incidents. Lt. Ladwig said naked criminals are not unheard of in this town.

“I would like to say it is completely unusual, but it has happened from time to time,” Lt. Ladwig said.

Seay was charged with seven crimes, including burglary and sexual misconduct. He was on parole and now faces the possibility his parole could be revoked.