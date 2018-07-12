Officer releases surveillance video of 2015 shooting to highlight dangers of job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis police officer wounded in the line of duty will mark the third anniversary of his near-death experience by participating in a community walk to support victims of violent crime.

The Victims Against Violence Walk is Saturday at 8 a.m., with registration at 7 a.m. The walk begins at 920 N. Vandeventer Avenue and ends near the water fountain at York Avenue and Maryland Plaza.

Sgt. Charles Lowe was shot before dawn on July 14, 2015. He was working a security job in his personal vehicle in the Central West End. Lowe said he was sitting in his car to keep cool and was not wearing his bullet-resistant vest. However, a voice in his head spurred Lowe to put the vest back on.

That decision ultimately saved his life.

Approximately 10 minutes later, a man approached Lowe’s vehicle and opened fire.

Two days later, police arrested Dale Wolford for the shooting. Wolford’s getaway driver, Edward Davis, was also taken into custody.

Wolford and Davis were convicted in January and February 2018, respectively. Wolford was sentenced in February to 30 years for first-degree assault. Davis was sentenced to 25 years for armed criminal action and driving Wolford to the scene.

Lowe was able to return to work just a few months after the shooting.

For his part, Lowe chose to make surveillance video of the shooting available to the public so residents can understand the danger police face on a daily basis.

With Saturday's walk, Lowe said he wants to engage the public and foster openness between the community and law enforcement.

“Law enforcement officers every day go out and protect citizens against violence,” Lowe said. “However, far too often, law enforcement officers become victims of that same violence we have sworn to protect citizens against. Let’s stand together against violence and walk out our differences.”