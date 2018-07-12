× Saint Louis Zoo Chimpanzee family welcomes Kijana

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Zoo announced Thursday the arrival of 26-year-old male chimpanzee Kijana, just in time for World Chimpanzee Day on July 14.

Kijana moved to St. Louis from the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas in April to join the family of eight.

Over the past few months, the chimpanzees have been getting acquainted under the observation of the animal care staff. Great Ape Keeper at the Zoo says Kijana is very socially savvy.

The chimpanzee family can be seen this summer at Fragile Forest!