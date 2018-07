Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The zoo has been a St. Louis fixture for more than a century, so they know how to handle summer.

Michael Macek, COO St. Louis Zoo, says during the summer it might be hot out but the animals are getting enrichment like fruit-filled ice cups and access to cool areas if needed.

With 16,000 animals here, all getting enrichment of their own in this summer heat, plenty of places to cool down and see some animal conservation in action.