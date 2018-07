ST. LOUIS, MO — Traffic is backed up for miles on eastbound I-64 after a semi crash near downtown St. Louis. The crash closed the highway for around 20 minutes.

The highway has reopened but traffic is still backed up in the area. Check the latest traffic conditions here: https://fox2now.com/traffic

Still at a standstill 64 EB near Jefferson due to the earlier crash that involved a semi @fox2now pic.twitter.com/mt9XLrBfXr — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) July 12, 2018

Starting to see major jams on 64 due to accident that appears to involve a semi truck in the EB lanes just east of the 11th St ramp @fox2now #STLTraffic pic.twitter.com/k2N3vPuzNj — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) July 12, 2018